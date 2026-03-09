Dangote Retains Africa’s Richest Man Title As Billionaires’ Wealth Hits $126.7bn

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Africa’s richest individuals collectively expanded their fortunes over the past year, with Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote retaining his position as the continent’s wealthiest person as the combined wealth of Africa’s billionaires climbed to $126.7bn, according to the latest ranking by Forbes.

The report shows that the 23 billionaires on the continent added $20.3bn to their fortunes over the past year, representing a 21 per cent increase from 2025 levels, reflecting gains in key sectors including cement, telecommunications, energy, luxury goods and global investments.

At the top of the ranking is Dangote, founder of the Dangote Group, whose net worth rose to $28.5bn, driven largely by a strong rally in shares of Dangote Cement Plc.

The cement giant’s stock surged by nearly 69 per cent since March last year, while the company also reported a record profit of N1trn in 2025, reinforcing Dangote’s dominance on the continent’s rich list.

Forbes noted that the strong performance of Dangote Cement significantly boosted the billionaire’s fortune and widened his lead over other wealthy individuals in Africa.

Among other Nigerians featured in the ranking are telecommunications and oil magnate Mike Adenuga and businessman Femi Otedola.

Adenuga, founder of Globacom, was ranked sixth on the continent with an estimated net worth of $6.5bn, although this represents a $300m decline from his previous valuation.

The drop also pushed him down from fifth place last year.

Otedola, chairman of First HoldCo Plc, ranked 22nd on the list with a net worth of $1.3bn, down from 16th position in the previous ranking.

According to Forbes, his wealth declined by $200m, largely following the sale of a significant portion of his holdings in Geregu Power Plc at a discounted price.

The publication said Adenuga and Otedola were among the four African billionaires whose fortunes declined in the past year despite the overall rise in wealth across the continent.

Also among those who experienced a decline in net worth is Moroccan real estate developer Anas Sefrioui, whose wealth dropped by about $300m to $1.3bn after shares of his company, Group Addoha, fell by more than 30 per cent during the period under review.

In the broader continental distribution, South Africa remains home to the largest number of billionaires, accounting for seven individuals on the list. It is followed by Egypt with five, Nigeria with four, and Morocco with three, highlighting the concentration of wealth in a handful of African economies.

The Forbes ranking also underscores the entrepreneurial origins of many of Africa’s ultra-wealthy individuals, noting that 14 of the 23 billionaires are self-made, having built their fortunes through business ventures across industries such as manufacturing, telecommunications, finance, mining and consumer goods.

However, the report pointed to a continuing gender gap among Africa’s wealthiest individuals, noting that there are currently no female billionaires on the continent’s rich list.

Overall, the latest ranking reflects the resilience of Africa’s wealthiest entrepreneurs despite economic volatility, currency pressures and shifting global investment dynamics, with gains in equity markets and corporate earnings helping to lift the collective fortunes of the continent’s richest individuals over the past year.