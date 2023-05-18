Danjuma Goje: APC Lifts Suspension

40 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Th All Progressive Congressive,(APC) has set aside the suspension of Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje.

This is contained in a statement signed by Barr. Felix Morka, the APC National Publicity Secretary on Thursday.

According to the statement Goje remains a bonafide member of the Gombe State Chapter.

Morka noted that the APC National Working Committee issued a directive that the expulsion of Goje and “all related actions in the matter be, and are hereby, set aside pending further review.”

The party noted that, “The attention of the National Headquarters of All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to media reports of the purported expulsion of His Excellency, Senator Mohammad Danjuma Goje by the Gombe State Executive Committee of our Party.

“The Party has directed that the said expulsion and all related actions in the matter be, and are hereby, set aside pending further review and decision of the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on the matter.

“Therefore, Senator Goje is, and remains, a bonafide member of the Gombe State Chapter of our Party.”

Recall the Gombe State chapter of the party had expelled Goje for anti-party activities and his inability to contribute to the party’s success in the 2023 elections.