Danjuma Invites Ajakaye, Omilana, Afolabi For U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s U-20 Women’s team (Falconets) coach, Christopher Musa Danjuma has invited the trio of Opeyemi Ajakaye, Faith Omilana and Taiwo Afolabi for the U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers against Burundi.

Danjuma called up 25 players for the encounter with the regular cast which consists of Shukurat Bakare, Adoo Yina, Aminat Omowunmi Bello.



Also on the list are FIFA U17 World Cup bronze-medallist goalkeeper Faith Omilana, defenders Jumoke Alani, Emamuzo Edafe and Shukurat Oladipo, as well as midfielders Chinyere Kalu and Chioma Olise, and forwards Opeyemi Ajakaye, Oluwayemisi Samuel and Janet Akekoromowei.



The invited players are expected to resume camp in the Federal Capital, Abuja on Wednesday, 27th December.



After reaching the third round of the qualification series without kicking a ball, following the withdrawal of Mauritius, the Falconets edged their counterparts from Tanzania 3-2 on aggregate in the second round last month, setting up a clash with the East Africans who had sent packing from the race, the U20 girls of South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo.



Burundi will host the first leg of the fixture in Bujumbura within the weekend of 12th – 14th January, with the return leg at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, 20th January.



The winner of the fixture will reach the last round of the qualification series, with those matches to be played in the month of March 2024.



ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS:



Goalkeepers: Kehinde Afuye (FC Robo Queens); Faith Omilana (Naija Ratels); Anderlin Mgbechi (Delta Queens); Shukurat Bakare (Nasarawa Amazons)



Defenders: Jumoke Alani (Edo Queens); Oluwabunmi Semilore (Naija Ratels); Oluchi Ohaegbulam (Nasarawa Amazons); Shukurat Oladipo (FC Robo Queens); Comfort Folorunsho (Edo Queens); Emamuzo Edafe (Rivers Angels); Rebecca Adegbemile (Delta Queens)



Midfielders: Taiwo Afolabi (Delta Queens); Chinyere Kalu (Nasarawa Amazons); Aminat Folorunsho (Rivers Angels); Shukurat Shobowale (Nasarawa Amazons); Chioma Olise (Edo Queens); Adoo Yina (Nasarawa Amazons)



Forwards: Chiamaka Okwuchukwu (Rivers Angels); Aminat Bello (Unattached); Opeyemi Ajakaye (FC Robo Queens); Chiamaka Osuigwe (Edo Queens); Chisom Chima (Bayelsa Queens); Mary Nkpa (Heartland Queens); Janet Akekoromowei (Asisat Academy); Oluwayemisi Samuel (Bayelsa Queens)