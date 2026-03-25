DataPro Equips Journalists For AI-Driven Financial Analysis

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DataPro, Nigeria’s Technology-driven Credit Rating Agency (CRA), has announced March 26th, 2026, as the date for its annual virtual training for media practitioners.

According to the agency in a statement, the training program was conceived by the company in 2021 as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects in order to increase the investing public awareness about the value propositions of the Credit Rating Industry.

Participants from the Print & Electronic Media, Editors of Publications in the Capital Market, Financial Analysts, Communication Officers as well as Financial Industry Influencers are expected to attend the virtual program.

Speaking on the theme “Reporting Financial Analysis in the Age of AI.” The Company’s Executive Director/Chief Rating Officer, Mr. Oladele Adeoye noted: “Financial reporting is no longer just about numbers; it is about trust, transparency, and resilience. In the age of AI, media practitioners must be equipped to interpret dynamic data and communicate it in ways that empower society.”

The primary objective of the training is to equip media practitioners with a practical understanding of how AI tools are reshaping financial reporting and analysis.

DataPro also organizes the International Credit Rating Webinar annually every October in continuation of its socialization efforts at promoting the Rating industry and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).