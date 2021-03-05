Dave Nnamani: A Call To Serve

26 SHARES Share Tweet

Davidson Nnajioffor Nnamani was born in the rustic village of Ogor, Ikem, Isiuzo Local Government Area of Enugu State in the year 1965 in the humble home of Chief and Mrs A. K. Wright Nnamani.

After the Nigerian civil war which lasted till 1970 he was enrolled at St Andrews Nursery School Ikem Uno. In 1971 he proceeded to Community Primary School Ikem Uno where he finished his primary school in 1977.

In 1977 he gained admission as a pioneer student into the then prestigious Boys Secondary School, Umuhuali, Nigercem, Nkalagu in present day Ebonyi State. While at Umuhuali he held positions of trust ranging from chief librarian, sanitary prefect to house captain.

He left Umuhuali in 1982 and was immediately introduced by his father to the then serving senator for Nsukka senatorial zone, chief senator Isaiah Ani, the Ochiagha 11 of Ikem.

He cut his political teeth serving as a personal aid to one of the most trusted senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the then old Anambra State.

At the collapse of the second republic, he proceeded to Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu, for his higher school certificate.

At the completion of the higher school in 1986 he gained admission to study political science in the then Anambra State University of Science and technology, Awka, now Nnamdi Azikiwe University. While in Awka, he was the pioneer president of political science department between 1987 and 1989. In 1989 he took over from late barrister Robert Uruama as president of Federated Association of Nsukka Students, FANS; a position he held till 1990 when he graduated from the university.

Providence brought him to the presidency in Lagos where he did his compulsory national youth service under the watchful eyes of the wife of the then president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the late Dr Mrs Maryam Babangida, under her pet project, Better life for Rural women.

While in the service he had the opportunity of serving under the tutelage of Chief Mrs Margaret Ekpo, Professor Bolanle Awe, Professor Joy Ogwu and Dr Mrs Eyantu Ifene, amongst others who were members of the board of trustees of the Commission.

After his youth service, Dave, as he is popularly called, worked briefly with Aims Holding and Winner Sports Nigeria Limited, all in Lagos.

By 1995 he was engaged as marketing manager by Yinka Folawiyo Electrical, Abuja.

In 1999, his entrepreneurial spirit saw the birth of NADAVE SERVICES INTERNATIONAL, a firm with a bias in real estate, human development services and consultancy.

In 2006, Dave was appointed the special assistant to the minister of foreign affairs, Prof. U. JOY OGWU on level 16 step 4 as a deputy director. She later became Nigeria’s permanent representative to United Nations.

He loves education and keeps on learning. He bagged a masters degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution in 2010.

In quest for still further education, Nnamani in 2015 got registered in Africa’s topmost military university – Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna, in pursuit of a Ph.D in Defence and Strategic Studies. He just defended doctoral thesis.

In 2007, 2011 and 2015 respectively he contested the party primaries to represent the good people of ENUGU EAST/ISI UZO FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, of which he was a pioneer member.

1n 2015 he won the primaries but was short changed. Consequently, he challenged the injustice at the Federal High Court, Appeal Court and finally at the Supreme Court.

At the Supreme Court in 2018, their lordships ironically gave judgment against him contrary to another judgment with similar facts they had given in favour of the representative of Igboeze South / Nsukka Federal Constituency.

Following the injustice meted to him in the People’s Democratic Party in November 2018, Nnamani left with other like minds to join the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In 2019 general election, he was President Muhammadu Buhari’s collation agent for Isiuzo Local Government Area.

He is currently the chairman, board of trustees of NNPC Residents Association, Abuja, an estate where you have top elites from different parts of the country.

Dave Nnamani, a grassroots politician, a philanthropist and a humanist, is known among his peers, lovers and admirers as Orimmiri One of Ikem Asokwa.

He is married to Mrs Chinwe Patricia Nnamani, Nee Odukwe, from the royal family of Ogbozallaobi in Onitsha Ado ‘nidu, the home of the rising sun.

History beckons on Dave to serve the good people of Enugu State as their Governor in 2023.

– Writer, Mr Agbo, lives in Karu, Abuja



_

Disclaimer: This article is entirely the opinion of the writer and does not represent the views of The Whistler.