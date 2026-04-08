David Mark Says ADC Crisis Poses No Threat To Unity

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Former Senate President David Mark moved to calm rising tensions within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Wednesday, reassuring party members and Nigerians that ongoing disputes do not threaten the party’s unity.

Mark’s intervention comes amid internal disagreements and rival claims that have created uncertainty over the ADC’s readiness to field candidates for the 2027 elections.

The former Senate president and embattled national chairman of the party addressed the concerns during a church service held in his honour to mark his 78th birthday.

He framed the tensions as a normal aspect of a growing political institution, emphasizing that the party’s leadership and members remain aligned on their broader goals. Mark linked the stability of the ADC to the wider health of Nigeria’s democratic institutions, stressing the party’s commitment to strengthening democracy and ensuring that its benefits reach citizens.

Reflecting on his personal journey, Mark signaled that his role in national affairs remains active, expressing continued dedication to national unity, peace, and progress even at 78.

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The church event, which celebrated Mark’s decades-long public service, also served as a platform for him to call for discipline, integrity, and patriotism within the party, underscoring the need for collective effort to preserve democratic institutions and consolidate the party’s gains ahead of future elections.