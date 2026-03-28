David Mark’s Daughter Dumps ADC, Leads Tinubu Re-Election Campaign

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Hon. Blessing Onuh, a member of the House of Representatives and daughter of former Senate President David Mark, has aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Onuh, who is also the daughter of the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has been appointed National Woman Leader of the Take Action Campaign Organization, a pro-Tinubu political group mobilising support for the President ahead of the next general election.

Her appointment was announced by the Director-General of the organisation, Hon. Tony Nwulu, shortly after presenting her with an appointment letter at the group’s campaign office.

Accepting the role, Onuh pledged to work assiduously to galvanise grassroots support for President Tinubu, particularly among women, and to strengthen public awareness of the administration’s policies.

“I am committed to ensuring victory for President Bola Tinubu by engaging women across the country and highlighting the gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” she said.

The lawmaker’s decision to identify with the Tinubu campaign comes amid growing political realignments and has sparked interest given her familial ties to the leadership of the ADC, an opposition party currently navigating internal uncertainties.

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The Take Action Campaign Organization, which she now joins in a leadership capacity, describes itself as a platform dedicated to promoting the achievements of the Tinubu administration and educating citizens on ongoing reforms and policies.

Onuh’s new role places her at the forefront of efforts to mobilise female voters nationwide, a critical demographic in Nigeria’s electoral politics, as the Tinubu camp intensifies early preparations for re-election.