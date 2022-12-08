Davido Bounces Back, To Perform At World Cup Closing Ceremony

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, will go on with his scheduled performance at the closing ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

One of the organizers of the event, Stephen Hung, confirmed this on his Instagram page.

The singer had initially cancelled all bookings following the death of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, on the 31st of October, 2022.

He also cancelled his first annual festival titled “Are We African Yet (A.W.A.Y)”, which was to be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on the 18 November, now moved to 2023.

His first public appearance after his son’s death was to attend his uncle’s inauguration as governor of Osun State last week.

Earlier, Davido was featured on the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack “Hayya Hayya (Better Together)” alongside Trinidad Cardona and AISHA, making him the first Nigerian singer featured in a FIFA World Cup single.