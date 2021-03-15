Davido Congratulates Burna Boy, WizKid, Others For Winning Grammys Award

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigerian superstar Davido, has congratulated co-stars that won at the 2021 edition of the Grammy Award.

Nigerians that won at the event include Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti wins

Taking to twitter he said : “Whichever way you look at it, this is a victory for Nigeria for the culture and for my people! Congrats to our winners! Tule Naija!” Davido tweeted.

Burna Boy broke the Nigerian music record at the 63rd Grammy Awards by winning a Grammy award for his album, ‘Twice As Tall.” as ‘Best World Music Abulm’

After two nominations Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun populaly known as Wizkid also won his first-ever Grammys Award for ‘Best Music Video’ of the his duet with Beyonce on the song, ‘Brown Skin Girl’ off the 2019 album, ‘The Lion King.’

Screen diva Tiwa Savage, and Kuti’s also got Grammy Award.

