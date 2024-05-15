Davido Denies Sacking Lawyer Over $370,000 Theft

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigerian Afrobeats star, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, has dismissed reports claiming he fired his longtime lawyer and friend, Bobo Ajudua, for allegedly embezzling $370,000.

Recent reports had claimed that Davido terminated his business relationship with Ajudua due to financial misconduct.

However, the singer clarified that the allegations are unfounded. He stressed that their professional partnership may have ended but their friendship remains intact.

He further urged his fans and the public to disregard the misleading information circulating about Ajudua.

Davido wrote in an Instagram story, “This was not the case at all! We are still very good friends! In business, things evolve and change all the time! Please everyone disregard this narrative.”