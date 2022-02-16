Davido Disburses N250m To 292 Orphanages

Nigerian multiple-award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly known with his stage name Davido has released the list of 292 orphanages that benefited from his N250m donation.

The music star had in November 2021, in celebration of his birthday sent out a video message to his friends, family, fans, and colleagues in the entertainment industry to send money to him.

A few hours after the singer made the request, he got over N100m, and it later grew to N200m over a few days.

Davido, also added a personal donation of N50m to make it N250m.

The music star later promised that he would set up a committee to ensure the disbursement of the money to orphanages across the country.

According to a statement signed by Davido, the singer indicated that the money had been disbursed to 292 homes selected from all the states of the federation.

The statement reads, “As promised, a five-man disbursement committee was set up. Since its inauguration, the members of this committee have worked tirelessly to ensure that they collate the names and information of documented and verified orphanages. I am pleased to announce that the disbursement of funds is complete.

“So far, the total of N250m has been disbursed to 292 orphanages.

“As promised in my first statement, I have listed/attached the names and amounts disbursed to the various orphanages. In the spirit of transparency, I thought it wise to give you my loyal supporters, fans, friends, and family an update in this regard.”

The singer also appreciated those who contributed to the fund and the committee that oversaw the disbursement of the funds.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone that made this possible, the committee of high caliber and principled people who dedicated their time to ensure this task was expeditiously carried out, my wonderful family, friends, and well-wishers. Thank you for your continuous support and love,” Davido added.