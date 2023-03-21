Davido Finds Voice After Child’s Death, Says ‘It’s Time To Heal’

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Five months after the death of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, Nigerian music star, Davido is back on the entertainment scene with the announcement of his new album ‘Timeless’

Advertisement

The announcement is coming barely a week after he deleted the majority of his posts on Instagram.

The singer on Tuesday revealed to his fans that the new music album will be released in ten days.

Davido expressed appreciation to his family, fans, and loved ones for their support during his trying times, adding that there is “a time to grieve and a time to heal.”

Sharing teasers of the album he wrote, “There is a time for everything. A time to Grieve and a time to Heal. A time to Laugh and a time to Dance. A time to Speak and A Time for Silence.

“Thank you to everyone out there for your love and support that has held me down. All the love and messages while I was away, the gifts sent, the concerts you all threw! I appreciate it all. Today, I want to remind you all that what is now Timeless, was once new. It’s time for new.”

Advertisement

“My next album TIMELESS is here, on March 31st,” he added.

There is a time for everything. A time to Grieve and a time to Heal.

A time to Laugh and a time to Dance. A time to Speak & A time for Silence.



Thank you to everyone out there for your love and that has held me down.



My next album TIMELESS is here, March 31st. Preorder in bio💚 pic.twitter.com/XLXNAJl4XL — Davido (@davido) March 21, 2023

Recall the singer lost his son Ifeanyi, in October as a result of drowning. Subsequently, he stopped making public appearances, save his performance at the world cup closing ceremony and his uncle’s inauguration as governor of Osun State.