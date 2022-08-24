Davido Hails Don Jazzy For Signing New Artist Bayanni To Mavin Records

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian singer-songwriter, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has welcomed to the signing of Bayanni to Mavin Records by Don Jazzy.

Davido, in a tweet late Tuesday, praised the music producer after unveiling the singer.

Don Jazzy announced Bayanni through a video skit that featured popular skit-makers, Sabinus and Brain Jotter.

The beat maker wrote, “It’s that time again when we bring to you another young talent from the Mavin Academy. Meet BAYANNI. He has gone through a series of defining moments and is ready to be unveiled to the world. Pls Welcome @itsbayanni, the newest MAVIN. #MavinActivated #BAYANNI.”

Reacting, Davido tweeted: “So happy for him. God bless u don baba.”

Bayanni caught Davido’s attention after freestyling to the singer’s hit track ‘Jowo’ in 2020. The freestyle also caught the attention of other musicians including, Falzthebahdguy.