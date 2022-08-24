Davido Hails Don Jazzy For Signing New Artist Bayanni To Mavin Records
Nigerian singer-songwriter, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has welcomed to the signing of Bayanni to Mavin Records by Don Jazzy.
Davido, in a tweet late Tuesday, praised the music producer after unveiling the singer.
Don Jazzy announced Bayanni through a video skit that featured popular skit-makers, Sabinus and Brain Jotter.
The beat maker wrote, “It’s that time again when we bring to you another young talent from the Mavin Academy. Meet BAYANNI. He has gone through a series of defining moments and is ready to be unveiled to the world. Pls Welcome @itsbayanni, the newest MAVIN. #MavinActivated #BAYANNI.”
Reacting, Davido tweeted: “So happy for him. God bless u don baba.”
Bayanni caught Davido’s attention after freestyling to the singer’s hit track ‘Jowo’ in 2020. The freestyle also caught the attention of other musicians including, Falzthebahdguy.