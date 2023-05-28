Davido, Kunle Afolayan, A.Y, Others Make National Honours List

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Award-winning afrobeat singer David Adeleke popularly known as Davido is set to be conferred with the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON)

The singer will bag the prestigious award alongside top Nollywood film maker and producer, Kunle Afolayan, actor and comedian, Richard Ayodeji Makun (AY) as well as Nigerian soccer star Victor Osimhen

Afolayan will receive the OON award alongside Davido while AY and Osimhen will get the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) award.

According to the honours list released on Sunday by the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, the artistes will receive their medals on Thursday June 1st 2023.

A total of 339 were nominated for the National Award including Chief Emeka Anyaoku who will receive the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) award while CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele was listed for the award of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR)

