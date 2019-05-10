Davido Set To Perform At Studio23 In Miami

Nigerian Music star, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido is set to perform at Studio23 in Miami today, May 10, 2019.

He took to his Instagram page to announce that he’ll appear at the event which will hold at Senor Frogs Miami, 1450 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139, United States.

It will be a two-hour set that will start from 10:00pm EDT and end at 12:00am EDT on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

He wrote: “STUDIO23 MIAMI The Baddest Is Coming !! Come Out Let’s Party Like We Won The Lottery 🤑🤑 !! @studio23miami 🔥🔥#davido #TheWorldtoAfrica.”