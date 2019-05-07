Davido Speaks On His Uncle’s Arrest

Advertisement

Nigerian music star, Davido has for the first time come out to speak about the arrest of his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Senator Ademola Adeleke was arrested on Monday, May 6, 2019, by the men of the Nigeria Police Force after honouring their invitation at the force headquarters in Abuja.

Davido, took to his Instagram page where he lamented about the current ordeal being faced by his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, who recently contested for the governorship elections in Osun state.

He wrote: “Stay strong Uncle D! GOD IS GREAT AND HE IS THE ONLY ONE THAT HAS A SAY @ademolaadeleke_01,” he wrote. He went on to reveal that he has lost all hope in the country following the crisis that has befallen his family.