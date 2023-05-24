Davido To Perform At Alex Otti’s Inauguration In Umuahia

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Singer David Adeleke aka Davido and other Nigerian superstars are billed to perform at Dr Alex Otti inauguration taking place at Umuahia Township stadium on May 29 2023.

The Afro-beat singer has a history with Dr Otti and his family. His billionaire father Deji Adeleke and the Abia Governor -Elect are close family friends.

Also expected to perform at the inauguration is the best Afro pop rapper from the Southeast, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike aka Phyno Fino.

The event will also feature Mr Raw,

Ruff Coin and Rugged Man who are all from Abia State.

Stand-up comedy icon Bright Okpocha, otherwise known as Basket Mouth, is the event anchor.

He will lead a coterie of Nigeria’s best in the humour business such as Nedu Wazobia, Diamond Okechi and Funny Bone to entertain the guests.

Manager of the event and artistic director J. Martins says the line up of artists is a pointer to the reality that a new Abia has finally emerged.

“For long, Nigerian international stars have yearned for a major gig in God’s Own State but that has not been possible due to the poor infrastructural development and lack of conducive environment for such to happen.

“The Alex Otti inauguration is hope rising for Abians and her citizens”.