Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Make Forbes Africa 100 Icons List

Nigerian music stars Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid and Mr Eazi have been recognized by Forbes Africa for their hard work and excellence.

The Nigerian celebrities made the Forbes Africa icon list for 2021 which was released on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Topping the list is Davido who has unarguably shown a track record of growth in the music industry.

According to Forbes, Davido is without a doubt one of Africa’s biggest musicians.

The list which showcased 100 innovations, inventions & icons from Africa, including notable Nigerians from diverse career fields is Forbes way of “celebrating those whose ideas, inventions, and influential role models have aided Africa’s growth over the last decade.”

Other notable mentions include Nasty C, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Genevieve Nnaji, Trevor Noah, Djimon Honsou, Chimamanda Adichie and Yvonne Chaka Chaka.