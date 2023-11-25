Davido’s Aide, Israel DMW Clashes With Wife After Marriage Crash

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

An aide to musician Davido, Israel Afeare popularly known as Israel DMW has announced the crash of his marriage to Sheila less than a year after the duo tied the knots.

Israel DMW in a lengthy post on Instagram accused his estranged wife of marrying him for money and fame.

He said his wife mocked him and accused him of being a slave to Davido while describing her as ungrateful and deceitful.

He said, “Marrying a lady because you met her during evangelism as a virgin, a pastor’s daughter, a member of the same Winners Chapel church, might not guarantee anything peace at all. Don’t be too eager or quick to trust people. People can change at any time.

“People can be very ungrateful and deceptive. I met Sheila on February 19, 2022. We became friends, which later became intimate.

“She told me she would only lose her virginity to the man that would marry her since her Ugep, Cross River, mother, who’s now 41, had earlier married two different men, with two kids, before marrying her father and that she was overdue at 21 for marriage.

“We fully agreed with her terms and conditions. I immediately upgraded her unkept situation by giving her 300k and replacing her tattered phone of less than 60k with a new iPhone 12 Pro Max of 860k in less than two weeks.

“I later also replaced the 12 Pro Max with a brand 14 Pro Max of 1.2m that she uses to slay. I did a lot of shopping for her.

“Bought her clothes and bags, including expensive human hairs she’s using without sleeping with her then. I later proposed, and she fully accepted. We later did a legal introduction to traditional and white weddings in Benin City.

“Sheila immediately changed by showing her authentic self after our wedding and wanting to set standards for me. She now felt she was blown as Juju’s wife, fully verified on Instagram, with more followers from her earlier struggling 3k followers when I met her.

“A fully sapa girl I met with just 2,700 in her account. I have never raised my hands on her any day. I don’t beat women at all. I respect them so much. The least money for her upkeep was 100k. She now wakes up to tell me that I derive dignity in begging my oga, that I am fully a slave, and that I am disgracing her on social media.

“I had earlier taken her to show same oga for the first time before we wedded when we were in Abuja Transcorp Hilton, and oga asked her straight forward if she was ready for marriage, and she fully answered by saying yes and oga immediately gave her 500k for airtime. Oga was fully present in Benin for my wedding, after cancelling a 140m show appearance.”

Sheila on her part also narrated her side of the story, stating that her husband should be held responsible if she or any of her family members are harmed.

In an Instagram story, Sheila wrote, “If anything happens to me or any member of my family, #IsraelDMW should be held responsible.

“Going to my mum’s shop to beat her up? You wan kill pikin, kill mama join?”

‘This isn’t even something to be quiet about at this point.

“I was going to post this just yesterday! I held back because aside from involving the police, I reached out to someone I believed could reach him and would act on it. I say make I no forward so I don’t get the ‘oh, you shouldn’t have brought it online.’

“Yesterday! This man carried boys to harass my mum at her shop!”

Sheila also denied the allegations, saying she never had problems with Israel serving his boss.

She said she only advised him to start a business or a legacy for himself.

She wrote, “I never had an issue with him [Israel DMW] serving his boss [Davido].

“As a wife, I only told my husband to get something doing! Get a business running, start building a legacy. [I] Gave him countless ideas on things he could possibly do.

“I just wanted him to have something going on for himself which his family fully supports as it’s a concern to everyone.”