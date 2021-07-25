Day Princess Onuoha Became Oliver Twist While Addressing Gov Uzodinma, Others In Imo

The House of Representatives member,

Princess Miriam Onuoha, is widely perceived as an energetic, activist politician who’s always advocating for women and youths.

She showed this side of her again at a stakeholders meeting attended by Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, and other stakeholders of the party on Saturday.

During an impromptu speech on the occasion, Princess Onuoha sang and gave high commendation to Uzodinma for being gender-friendly in the appointments he made and for also supporting her election into the National Assembly.

Onuoha, who represents Onuimo, Okigwe, Isiala Mbano (Okigwe North) sang and danced while giving her speech in praise of Governor Uzodinma.

She said, “On behalf of myself and the entire women of Okigwe North, I want to thank his excellency for being a gender sensitive governor. I thank him because, over 45 per cent of people in government are women.

” I commend him because, as we all know, the acting chief judge (of Imo State) is a woman… And a whole lot of commissioners, permanent secretaries that were recently sworn in.

” I thank you also for endorsing myself to become the Member, House of Representatives which no woman has occupied in Okigwe North.”

She said the number of women participating in government under Uzodinma represents the shared prosperity enjoyed in the state.

Then she became Oliver Twist when she asked the governor for more slots for women.

She said,

“I am the only woman in the National Assembly, I will like to use this opportunity to ask your Excellency to ensure more women join me” to play national politics.

“When you give men, you also give women,” she added.

Princess Onuoha won the House of Reps seat after the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Owerri in September 2019, sacked Obinna Onwubuariri, and ordered a fresh election for January 2020.

Onwubuariri of the PDP was previously declared winner of the election.

In August 2020, an election petition tribunal upheld her victory in the January 2020 elections