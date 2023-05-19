Days After Attack, U.S. Gov’t Confirms Return Of 2 Embassy Staff In Nigeria, Intensifies Search

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The United States Mission in Nigeria has confirmed the safe return of two of its embassy staff who went missing after their convoy was attacked by assailants in Anambra state.

The U.S. had earlier disclosed how its convoy carrying nine Nigerian nationals were attacked, leading to the death of four persons.

Others were nowhere to be found as of May 16 when the attack happened.

But the U.S. government vowed to work with Nigeria’s security agencies to apprehend the assailants and find those missing.

On Friday, the US confirmed the return of two, while promising to get justice for those affected.

The statement reads, “Two U.S. Mission employees missing since the May 16 attack in Anambra state are alive and safe, and under the protection of Nigerian authorities in Anambra.

“We have informed their families of their safe recovery. U.S. Mission personnel are on their way to meet and accompany them home.

“We continue to work intensively with Nigerian security and law enforcement on this matter, to identify the victims previously found, and to bring to justice those responsible for this heinous attack. We welcome any information the public may have in this regard.

“We are deeply grateful for the partnership and solidarity of the Nigerian government and Nigerian security and law enforcement colleagues, and mourn with them for those who died in the attack.”