D’Banj: ICPC To Extend Probe To Top Government Officials, Banks 

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has released a statement on Wednesday saying it will extend its investigations of popular musician, Oladipo Daniel Oyebanjo, to other top government officials and banks.

Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, the ICPC Spokesperson who released the statement, further revealed that the investigation will be all-encompassing and also be extended to other collaborators and banks where beneficiaries’ accounts are domiciled.

She said: “This press release has become necessary to set the record straight in view of the reports awash in the media. The investigation is ongoing and the Commission prefers not to preempt its outcome and also avoid the frenzy of a media trial.”

Oyebanjo, also known by his stage name D’Banj, is being detained by ICPC over his alleged involvement in a fraud case associated with the N-Power Programme.

The N-Power is a scheme established by President Muhammadu Buhari on 8th June, 2016, to address the issues of youth unemployment and empowerment, and help increase social development.

According to the ICPC spokesperson, the Commission had received numerous petitions on the diversion of N-Power funds running into billions of naira following the approval and release of such funds to the beneficiaries by the Federal Government.

She said many N-Power beneficiaries had complained over the non-receipt of the monthly funds in spite of payment by the government.

“About 10 persons have been invited by the ICPC over the last few months in connection with the N-Power fraud, and have been granted administrative bail after their detention,” she revealed.

She also added that several invitations sent to Oyebanjo to appear before a team of investigators were ignored and not honoured.

“Mr. Oyebanjo turned himself in and was taken into custody at the ICPC Headquarters on Tuesday, 6th December, 2022, and is currently assisting the investigators to unravel the circumstances of the fraud allegations by the petitioners,” she said.