Dbanj Released After Banks Provided ‘Thousands Of Documents’ – ICPC Source

Nigerian singer, D’banj, has been granted administrative bail after two banks involved in the fraud allegation against him provided “thousands of documents” to the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

A source at the ICPC told THE WHISTLER on Friday that operatives of the anti-graft agency are currently analyzing the bulky documents and may summon the singer to answer more questions if the need arises.

“he was granted administrative bail after the banks involved in the deal provided thousands of documents that are aiding the investigation. The ICPC investigative team is currently analyzing the documents provided by the banks and we felt it will not be proper to keep him while the analysis lasted.

“So, we will continue the analysis while he is allowed to go home. But if there is a need for him to appear, we will invite him again and he agreed to the terms. For now, he was granted administrative bail pending when we finish analyzing the documents. The outcome of the analysis will determine the next line of action for the ICPC,” said the source who didn’t want to be quoted.

D’banj was arrested on Tuesday when he honoured ICPC’s invitation over allegations that he was involved in the fraudulent diversion of monies meant for beneficiaries of N-Power – a Federal Government scheme set up under the National Social Investment Program (NSIP) to address youth unemployment and help increase social development in the country.

Meanwhile, the singer’s lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, in a statement on Friday, said his client was granted bail on self-recognition.

Olajengbesi said D’banj cooperated with the ICPC during its investigation and demanded that government officials involved in the alleged fraud be exposed.

According to him, the ICPC didn’t trace any evidence of fraud to his client.

“Nothing incriminating was found on him. He was released on self-recognition. Right now, we expect the ICPC to give a letter of clearance to Dbanj because, as we have always said, he is innocent of the charges brought against him,” the lawyer said.

He confirmed that two Nigerian banks submitted voluminous financial statements to the anti-graft agency in relation to the matter.