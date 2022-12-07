Dbanj Reveals What ICPC Told Him During First Visit To Commission’s Headquarters

Nigerian artiste, Oladapo Oyebanjo aka Dbanj, has reacted to the news of his arrest in Abuja.

The music star was arrested and detained on Tuesday by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for allegedly diverting money meant for N-Power beneficiaries.

But in a statement released by his management on Wednesday, the singer stated that he has no fraudulent contractual or incidental relationship whatsoever with any group.

It further noted that D’banj has no connection to the disbursement or operations of any government fund through any agency or its subsidiaries.

In the statement, Dbanj’s lawyer, Maryam El-yakub Musa, said the singer visited the ICPC headquarters immediately after he arrived into Nigeria contrary to reports that he was avoiding interrogation.

According to Musa, the allegation against Dbanj is unestablished hence the need to clarify the reports and set the records straight.

“It is instructive to state foremost that the report concerning the arrest and detention of Mr. Daniel Oladapo Oyebanjo is misconceived, malicious and prejudicial to the justice system anywhere in the world and we would advise that the general public be well guided.

“Emphatically and as a matter of policy, Dbanj and his management do not engage in business dealings unless they are legitimate, properly documented and obtainable in law,” she said.

She admitted that Dbanj was invited by the ICPC in respect of the investigation a month ago and that he sent letters to the agency through his attorneys, informing it of his schedules in South Africa and promised to visit the commission when he returned.

He added that the singer honoured the invitation on 5th of December at about 2pm immediately he arrived in Abuja.

But officers of the commission, according to Musa, advised that he returned the following day as it was late for any interview on said day.