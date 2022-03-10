DBN Supports Businesses Of Women Entrepreneurs With N98bn

The Development Bank of Nigeria has disbursed over N98bn to female entrepreneurs in Nigeria as at February 2022.

Managing Director of the bank, Mr Tony Okpanachi made this disclosure in Abuja when the bank celebrated the International Women’s Day.

Okpanachi stated that gender equity is crucial to meeting development goals, reducing human suffering, and solving our biggest environmental problems.

Women across the world, he said “continue to suffer from gender inequality, including child labour, forced marriages, gender-based violence, sexist policies, as well as barriers to participation in education and employment.”

As Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Development Bank of Nigeria Plc, he said he has led a team that is deliberately breaking the bias faced by women.

This, he said, “is anchored on the appreciation and recognition of the strategic role women play as reliable builders of micro, small, and medium scale enterprises, a segment we are mandated to provide funding to.

“It is admirable that we are now challenging these biases, especially in the workplace; we must also be aware of the unintended consequence of this new level of openness and embrace it with optimism instead of fear.”