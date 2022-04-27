DCP Abba Kyari’s Extradition Case Stalled In Court, New Date Fixed

A federal high court sitting in Abuja has adjourned the extradition case against the suspended Deputy Police Commissioner Abba Kyari to June 2 for hearing.

The suit was instituted against Kyari by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and was scheduled for hearing on Wednesday.

THE WHISTLER reports that the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice had on March 3 confirmed extradition request by the United States government on Kyari relating to the alleged money laundering case involving Hushpuppi.

After preliminary probe by relevant authorities, the AGF filed the suit against Kyari in March.

But on Wednesday, the plaintiff counsel, Pius Akutah, pleaded for more time to respond to the preliminary objection filed by Kyari’s lawyer, Mahmud Magaji.

Kyari’s lawyer, Magaji did not raise objection to his request.

The presiding judge, Inyang Ekwo observed the slow pace of the matter but adjourned as requested.

“I had on the last adjourned date directed all parties to file and exchange all the relevant processes within seven days to enable this matter to be heard.

” But here we are again. This matter would have been heard today, if not for this application for extension of time,” he said.