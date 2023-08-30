‘Dead Dream’ – Navy Nabs 5 Stowaways Heading To Spain

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Navy has thwarted the dream of five stowaways who were arrested aboard a vessel MSC Martha in Lagos State.

Advertisement

The vessel was heading to Spain, according to the statement on Wednesday by the commander of NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga.

Oguntunga revealed that the stowaways were arrested by men of NNS Beecroft during a patrol over the weekend, following a reliable tip-off.

They include Effiong Okon, 44, Ayewuni Daniel, 27, Ajagboma Asiko, 29, Adebanjo Ayewumi, 23 and Christian Joseph, 25.

“NNS BEECROFT’s patrol team executed a commendable operation resulting in the apprehension of five stowaways, aboard a vessel -MSC MARTHA,” the statement said.

It explained that “Their arrest took place within the vicinity of the Lagos anchorage while they were attempting to clandestinely exit the country via the vessel to Spain.

Advertisement

“Found in their possession were three mobile phones, personal effects, and a cash sum of N7,900. ”

“They were paraded today and have been handed over to the Nigerian Immigration

The NNS BEECROFT patrol team’s swift and efficient response underscores the Navy’s dedication under the watch of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral EI Ogalla, towards maintaining the security and integrity of the country’s maritime borders”.