Deadly Reprisal In Katsina Leaves 15 Dead

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The Katsina State Government has confirmed that no fewer than 15 persons were killed following a violent clash in Falale and Kadobe villages in Jibia Local Government Area on Tuesday.

The statement was issued by Dr Nasir Mu’azu, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Katsina State.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, the incident occurred after vigilantes from the affected communities reportedly engaged some repentant bandits, leading to the death of three individuals and sparking a reprisal attack that claimed additional lives.

The government said security operatives, including personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), Civilian Watch (C-Watch), and community leaders, swiftly intervened and restored calm to the area.

It noted that the coordinated response helped prevent further casualties and stabilised the affected communities.

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The state government urged residents to remain calm and allow security agencies to carry out a full investigation into the incident, assuring that those responsible would be brought to justice.

“We understand the pain and loss experienced by the families affected and remain committed to ensuring justice and preventing future occurrences,” the statement said.

The government reiterated its commitment to restoring lasting peace across the state, stressing that the administration of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda remains focused on safeguarding lives and property.

It further noted that Jibia Local Government Area had enjoyed relative peace for over a year due to strategic security measures put in place by the current administration.

Residents were also encouraged to report suspicious activities to security agencies, emphasizing that community cooperation is vital to sustaining peace and security in Katsina State.