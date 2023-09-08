Death During Jean Carnival Forces River State University To Suspend Students’ Union Week

The management of River State University (RSU) has suspended the ongoing students week after a student reportedly lost his life, which resulted from falling off a car during the Jean carnival
The said student was hanging on a moving vehicle when he fell. He was rushed to the hospital but didn’t make it.
The school management in a statement signed by the Registrar Dr. Sydney Enyinda addressed to all students directed the immediate suspension of the remaining activities of the students union week.
Sydney said, ” Following the unfortunate and sad incident which occurred during the ‘Jean Carnival’ on Tuesday 5th September, 2023, resulting to the death of a student, the management of the University has directed the immediate suspension of the remaining activities of the Students Union Week.
“Consequently, the Acting Chief Security Officer is hereby directed to ensure that all students of the University comply with the directives forthwith”.