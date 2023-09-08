Death During Jean Carnival Forces River State University To Suspend Students’ Union Week

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The management of River State University (RSU) has suspended the ongoing students week after a student reportedly lost his life, which resulted from falling off a car during the Jean carnival

The said student was hanging on a moving vehicle when he fell. He was rushed to the hospital but didn’t make it.

The school management in a statement signed by the Registrar Dr. Sydney Enyinda addressed to all students directed the immediate suspension of the remaining activities of the students union week.

Sydney said, ” Following the unfortunate and sad incident which occurred during the ‘Jean Carnival’ on Tuesday 5th September, 2023, resulting to the death of a student, the management of the University has directed the immediate suspension of the remaining activities of the Students Union Week.

“Consequently, the Acting Chief Security Officer is hereby directed to ensure that all students of the University comply with the directives forthwith”.