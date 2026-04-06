Death Threat: Our Democracy Is In Danger, Okinbaloye Replies Wike

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Channels Television anchor, Seun Okinbaloye, has made it clear that he is not afraid and will never be intimidated by any politician.

His comments comes following controversy surrounding remarks by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, towards him during a live media chat on Friday.

Wike had reacted to Okinbaloye’s comments on a Channels Television programme discussing the leadership crisis in the African Democratic Congress and its implications for opposition politics ahead of the 2027 elections.

Okinbaloye had raised concerns about the possibility of a one-party state, a position the minister criticised as inappropriate for a journalist.

“I was surprised that yesterday watching Seun. Assuming I can open the screen I would have shot him. He was talking like he already picked a side, that is not journalism,” the Minister had said.

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Amnesty International Nigeria reacting, condemned the minister’s statement, describing it as “reckless and violent.” It warned that such language could incite attacks on journalists and undermine press freedom.

The organisation said the remark “carries the danger of normalising violence and encouraging the targeting of journalists for just doing their job,” stressing that such comments from public officials are unacceptable.

Wike through his aide, Lere Olayinka, later clarified that he did not intend physical harm, and the remark was made “in a hyperbolic context… without intent,”

“The Minister never meant that he would shoot Seun Okinbaloye. What he meant was that he was angry seeing Okinbaloye descending into the political arena by speaking as an interested party, instead of an interviewer,” Olayinka said.

Addressing the situation during a broadcast on Channels Sunday Politics today programme, Okinbaloye acknowledged the outpouring of solidarity from civil society groups, viewers, and both local and international organisations.

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“I sincerely want to thank civil society organisations, our viewers, for your love and your comments and your solidarity… Your support is deeply appreciated and reinforces our collective commitment to truth and accountability,” he said.

However, he maintained that democracy could be undermined if dissenting voices are silenced, stating that “our democracy is in danger if we allow one way traffic in balloting.”

He stressed that his comments were not directed at any political group but at all Nigerians who believe in the development of the nation.

Okinbaloye disclosed that he received reassurances regarding his safety, noting “the ongoing reassurance from the Department of State Services,” and also revealed that he also received a call from the Honourable Minister who clarified that the intention was not as conveyed.

Despite the clarification, he cautioned against the use of inflammatory language, saying “violent rhetoric or suggestive threats are never appropriate responses to dissent in a democratic society,” especially during an election period when “clear and consistent assurances of safety are critical.”

He added that such statements could create risks if misinterpreted, warning that one must not create an environment where such statements can be exploited by those with harmful intentions.

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Reaffirming his position, Okinbaloye said, “Let me be clear, I’m not afraid, and I will never be intimidated,” adding that journalism “grounded in ethics and global best practices remains a duty to the public, not a concession to power.”

“I will continue to do what I love, asking the necessary questions, holding power to account… If that commitment comes at a cost, so be it,” Okinbaloye declared.