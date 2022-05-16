Deborah: Doctor Who Let ‘Muslim Patients Die’ Not Our Member – Medical Council

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has disowned one ‘Dr. Chris’ who claimed that he allowed ‘northern Muslim patients to die’ because people from the region don’t value human life.

The supposed medical doctor, whose full name was given as Christopher Uche-Ayodeji, reportedly made the statement in reaction to the murder of a Christian student, Deborah Samuel, by Islamic extremists in Sokoto State last week.

The said ‘Dr. Chris’ claimed in a Facebook post that he committed the act during his three months of service in the North and shortly before he relocated to the United Kingdom.

“I wasn’t even bothered because I know they don’t value human life and treating them to become well wasn’t that necessary.

“Thank God my instinct gave me time to allow them to die. I wish I had more time to kill more. I would have enjoyed every bit of it,” one of the screenshots seen by THE WHISTLER read in part.

But reacting in a series of tweets on Monday, the medical council said the doctor “who claimed he was on a revenge mission” is not a member of the association.

It said, “We have painstakingly gone through our registers (Provisional registration, full registration, alternative medicine registration), his name does not exist on any of our registers.

“We can therefore say categorically that he is not a doctor. His claims are spurious and should be handed over to law enforcement agencies as a common criminal.

“If his claim of being in the UK is true, the @INTERPOL_HQ should be alerted.

“As a regulatory body, MDCN will continue to regulate the practice of Medicine, Dentistry and alternative medicine in the most efficient manner that safeguards best healthcare delivery for Nigerians irrespective of their ethnicity & religion.”