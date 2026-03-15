DeChambeau Wins 4th LIV Golf Title In Singapore

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Bryson DeChambeau won his fourth LIV Golf title with a “brutal” play-off victory over Canadian wildcard Richard T Lee at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

American DeChambeau secured the trophy at the first extra hole despite finding water off the tee, after both players had finished on 14 under par.

Lee birdied four of his final six holes to set the clubhouse target but could not maintain that momentum.

The first play-off hole saw DeChambeau dump his ball in a lake as they played down the 18th, immediately handing his opponent an advantage.

But Lee’s conservative approach backfired as DeChambeau rescued a par five.

Lee then agonisingly missed a short par putt and DeChambeau, clearly surprised at greenside, was able to celebrate a win.

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“What a day, that was crazy,” DeChambeau told TNT Sports.

“When I hit it in the water, the wind just took it way out of line, it was brutal. I managed to gather myself and hit a 300-yard three wood to get back in it.

“I had to go for it and attacked it. I feel so bad for Richard. I wanted to go and play an extra hole. Sport is brutal – you never want to see someone miss a putt like that.”

Lee’s runner-up finish is the highest achieved by a wildcard in a LIV event and earned the 35-year-old $2.25m (£1.7m) from the $20m (£15.1m) individual prize fund.

“It was a short putt and I wanted to just hit it hard, and I hit it a little too hard,” Lee said.

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“I think the adrenaline was pumping a little bit. Then again, I felt like I had it this week. I played really well. Hopefully next week I can try again.”

DeChambeau, 32, collected $4m (£3.1m) for his victory, with England’s Lee Westwood, 52, finishing third on 12 under to claim $1.5m (£1.16m).