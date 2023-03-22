Declare Enugu Guber Result To Avert Crisis, CAN Urges INEC

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Enugu State, Wednesday, advised the Independent National Electoral Commission to announce the winner of Enugu state gubernatorial election to avoid choas.

THE WHISTLER reported that Peoples Democratic Party’s Peter Mba and Labour Party’s candidate Barr Chijioke Edeoga were running at par before the collation of the result was halted following the announcement of Nkanu East’s results that PDP’s Peter Mba got 30, 000 votes devoid of the use of the BVAS.

Inec said the votes were being reviewed following the protest of Nkanu East’s LP’s agent, Dr Eugene Edeoga.

CAN, in a release by its chairman, Rev Emmanuel Edeh, and Barr Onuora, the secretary of the association, advised INEC to declare the result in line with the provisions of the Electoral Law.

The statement read, “It is on record that INEC has announced the results of other elections and declared the winners of these elections in Enugu State, accordingly, except that of the governorship.

“As at this moment, the result of the governorship election is still within the custody of INEC without declaring the winner, thereby creating tension in Enugu State.

“As a Christian community with our members predominantly resident in Enugu State and for further plea for peaceful coexistence, we hereby urge INEC to declare the winner.

“INEC should note that prior to the elections of 18th March, 2023, there were already some threats from certain persons and quarters that it will be “do or die.

“We urge INEC to abate any crises as may be occasioned by the threat and not to serve as an instrument of fermenting troubles in Enugu State to the extent that the mischievous persons/quarters shall take advantage of the delay in declaring the winner of the gubernatorial election in Enugu State to cause mayhem and bloodshed in the State.

“It is within the public domain that virtually all the states in Nigeria were such elections were conducted, INEC has declared the winners. Why the delay in that of Enugu State?

“We urge INEC to declare the result and announce the winner. Any party that feels aggrieved or not satisfied shall follow the due process of addressing such as provided by the Electoral Act- that is, through the Tribunal or court. INEC should not give opportunity for self-help by anyone as a result of the consequences of the delay in announcing the winner;

“We urge all interest groups and persons who are masterminding the delay to withdraw from continuing such for peace to reign in Enugu State.”