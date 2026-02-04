Defeating Chelsea Will Boost Arsenal’s Premier league League Chances -Arteta

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has backed the team to build on the magical feeling of beating Chelsea in the Carabao Cup to fuel their Premier League title charge.

The Gunners defeated Chelsea 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the second leg of the semi-final clash on Tuesday to qualify for the final of the competition.

Kai Havertz came off the bench to score the winning goal in the 97th to condemn his former club to a painful defeat.

Arsenal won the first leg 3-2 at Stamford Bridge before completing the job at home.

Arteta is confident the victory can fuel their title charge ahead of the last 14 matches of the season.

He said: “Well, it’s the best vitamins that we can put in our bodies because we’re playing every three days.

“The fact that you work so hard to achieve those moments and to have these moments together, it’s just magical, because you can see the joy, the smile, the energy in the dressing room and everybody who works at the club.

“Winning helps in every sense. Confidence, energy, you call it. We’re going to be there in a few weeks.

“In the meantime, we know that we need to just put it aside, because three days later, we’re going to have a massive game here in the Premier League, and we’re on all fronts. That’s where we want to be. So let’s keep moving.”

The Gunners had lost their previous four semifinals in the 2025 Champions League and League Cup, the 2022 League Cup and the 2021 Europa League.

Arteta said the players have learnt their lessons from the previous disappointments.

He concluded: “We are so happy. Over the two games, we deserved to go through. We wrapped it up at the end in a beautiful way, with Kai scoring the goal in the manner that he did and the reaction from the crowd.

“The players give us every day their reasons to trust them and to play them and to make sure that they feel part of that. We have an excellent group. The quality, obviously, is there.

“This is about learning from previous experiences. The way the team competed and understood what we had to do was really impressive. And now let’s win the final.”

Arsenal haven’t won the League Cup since 1993, losing in their last three final appearances.