Defections Won’t Win 2027 Elections For Tinubu, Ex-APC Senator Warns

A former Deputy Senate Majority Leader, Bala Na’Allah, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) must work harder to convince Nigerians that the current economic hardship is necessary to secure a better future for the country.

Na’Allah also warned that recent defections into the ruling party do not automatically guarantee victory in the 2027 general elections.

His remarks come amid reports of defections by several state governors to the APC, including Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang and Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas, among others.

Speaking on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Na’Allah stressed that electoral success would depend more on governance and public persuasion than on the number of politicians defecting to the party.

“The APC has to work seriously to convince the people that whatever they are going through is reasonably necessary for the purpose of positioning the country for a greater future,” he said.

Na’Allah argued that the APC was formed with the best intentions for Nigeria, recalling that the party emerged when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was in power.

“I can conveniently say that no party was formed with better intentions for Nigeria than the APC,” he said.

He argued that the APC was created because many Nigerians believed the PDP, after years in power, failed to give citizens the confidence that the country was in safe hands.

Therefore, he stressed that the real test lies in the performance of the APC at the state level.

“These defections that we are talking about, these are defections made by people who hold authority in their various states.

“To a larger extent, what they are able to do in their various states will determine the followership,” he insisted.