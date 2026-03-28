Defence Minister Charges AFIT Graduates To Be Patriotic, Innovative

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The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (retd.), on Saturday charged graduating students of the Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna to embrace patriotism, discipline and innovation as critical tools for driving Nigeria’s development.

Musa gave the charge at the combined 2nd, 3rd and 4th Combined Convocation Ceremony of AFIT held at the Ibrahim Alfa Auditorium, Air Force Base in Kaduna, where 3000 graduates were awarded degrees and diplomas across various disciplines.

Of the 3,000 graduates, 2,112 were trained under programmes accredited by the National Universities Commission, while 729 completed courses regulated by the National Board for Technical Education, with 159 from the School of Postgraduate Studies, with 305 of them earning first-class honours.

Describing the occasion as a defining moment, the minister, who was represented by the Permanent, Ministry of Defence, Mr. Richard Pheelangwah, said the convocation marked a transition from academic pursuit to national responsibility.

“It is indeed a great honour and privilege to be part of this memorable ceremony,” he said.

He stressed that the ceremony was not merely a celebration of academic success but a call to higher responsibility and service to the nation.

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“Today is not just a celebration of what you have achieved; it is a declaration of what is now expected of you,” he stated.

According to him, the graduates were leaving the institution not just as degree holders but as custodians of Nigeria’s future.

“As you leave this institution, you do not go out as mere graduates—you go out as stewards of Nigeria’s future,” he added.

Musa emphasised that citizenship must be rooted in service, integrity and accountability rather than entitlement.

“Citizenship demands integrity when no one is watching, accountability when it is inconvenient, and patriotism when it is most difficult,” he said.

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The minister noted that Nigeria was at a critical juncture, grappling with security challenges and rapid technological changes that require collective national effort.

“Nations do not rise by chance—they rise by choice. And that choice is made daily by citizens like you,” he said.

He described AFIT as a strategic institution producing skilled manpower vital to national growth and security.

“AFIT does not just award certificates—it builds competence. What you carry today is more than a qualification; it is a national asset,” he noted.

On patriotism, he maintained that true national loyalty is demonstrated through actions and sacrifice.

“True patriotism is not loud—it is lived through excellence, discipline and sacrifice,” he said.

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In his remarks, the Commandant of AFIT, Air Vice Marshal A.K. Ademuwagun, urged the graduates to prioritise skill acquisition and seize opportunities in their quest for success.

He described the convocation as both the end of a rigorous academic journey and the beginning of greater responsibilities.

“Today’s convocation represents the culmination of years of intellectual labour, disciplined inquiry, and character formation. It is both an end and a beginning,” he said.

Ademuwagun explained that success is determined by a combination of skill and opportunity, urging the graduates to deliberately position themselves for both.

“Success is rarely explained by chance alone. It is the product of systematic preparation aligned with available opportunity,” he stated.

Highlights of the event included the presentation of certificates and awards to outstanding students who distinguished themselves academically.

Oluwole Winner Oluwatimilehi, who recorded a 4.99 CGPA in Air Engineering (Aerospace), and Amrah Ahmed Abdulkadir, who scored 4.99 CGPA in Computing (Cyber Security), emerged as the overall best graduating students.

The ceremony was attended by the Chief of the Air Staff and Chairman of the AFIT Governing Council, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, alongside former Chiefs of the Air Staff, including Air Marshal Abubakar Sadiq (retd.) and Air Marshal Oladayo Amao (retd.).

Other dignitaries present included past Commandants of AFIT, senior military officers and representatives of various security and academic institutions. ENDS