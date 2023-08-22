Defence Minister Demands Deadline From Service Chiefs To Curb Insecurity

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Defence, Muhammed Abubakar has requested for a scheduled timeline from the service chiefs to curb the worrisome situation of insecurity across the country.

The new ministers stated this on Tuesday while addressing journalists on the occasion of the assumption of office at the Ship House, Ministry of Defence, Abuja, barely 24 hours after being sworn in as cabinet members.

Badaru assured the public that for the sake of the country, he and the minister of state could not afford to betray the trust given to them by President Bola Tinubu.

The Minister noted that the president demands the restoration of peace and safety across the country, and such would be demanded from the service chiefs.

“The president is a goal setter, an achiever, and a thinker. The president is a macro manager, and he would be on our necks to deliver on security, and I will do the same. As time goes on, I will engage you as individuals and groups. The president is ready to give us all the support to do this.

“From now on, I will ask the service chiefs to give me a timeline and requirements on how we will begin to solve this problem of insecurity.

“He will be monitoring us, and he doesn’t have the patience to work with lazy people. So, all our jobs are at stake, we must therefore deliver for the country,” he said.

The Minister stressed the necessity to deliver the task, noting that security was imperative for the economic growth of the country.

Reacting, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle said the Ministry would closely work with international partners to acquire technology and expertise to enhance the defence capabilities.

Matawalle added that the ministry would address the root causes of conflicts, promote social cohesion, and foster economic growth.

“We must address development. By investing in education, healthcare, job creation, and infrastructure development, we can create an environment where extremism finds no fertile ground to thrive.

“We will collaborate with relevant ministries and agencies to implement programs that address the socio-economic disparities that often fuel conflicts,” he said.

On his part, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Christopher Musa expressed the willingness of the armed forces to partner with the ministers in their tour of duties.