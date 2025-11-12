Defence Minister Unveils ‘Thank A Soldier’ App

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, has unveiled a digital initiative tagged “Thank A Soldier”, designed to connect Nigerians with serving troops and families of fallen heroes.

Badaru, while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, said the initiative was designed as part of activities for the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD).

He said the interactive platform, accessible via a QR Code, allows citizens to send personalised messages of appreciation and tributes to members of the Armed Forces.

He described the 2026 celebration, themed “Valour, Sacrifice and Unity: Honouring Our Heroes” as a national moment of reflection and gratitude for the sacrifices of the military in preserving Nigeria’s peace and sovereignty.

The Minister said the celebration also provides an opportunity to strengthen the bond between the military and civilians through acts of remembrance, community service, and national solidarity.

According to him, highlights of the celebration include the National Emblem Appeal Launch by President Bola Tinubu on Nov. 27, interfaith services, humanitarian day, a national symposium, and the wreath-laying ceremony on Jan. 15, 2026.

Badaru said this year’s approach would integrate more youth and civil society participation to deepen civic responsibility and patriotic consciousness.

“We are telling our soldiers — and their families — that Nigeria remembers, appreciates, and stands with them,” he said.

He commended President Tinubu for his support under the Renewed Hope Agenda, assuring that the Ministry of Defence would sustain reforms to enhance national security and troop welfare.

The Minister urged Nigerians to proudly wear the remembrance emblem and to “honour our past, support our present, and secure our future.”

On the achievement of the armed forces in tackling insecurity, Badaru said the military had neutralised over 13,000 terrorists and criminals, rescued nearly 10,000 hostages, and arrested more than 17,000 suspects across the country since President Bola Tinubu assumed office.

He added that more than 100,000 Boko Haram and ISWAP combatants and their families had surrendered to troops, while sustained operations across theatres continued to degrade terrorist networks and criminal enclaves.

According to him, joint operations also dismantled over 1,900 illegal refining sites in the Niger Delta, reduced oil theft, and curtailed maritime crimes through improved naval patrols and air surveillance.

“Synergy among the Army, Navy, and Air Force, supported by new acquisitions and local defence production, has boosted the country’s counterterrorism and counterinsurgency capabilities,” he said.

Badaru noted that Tinubu’s investment in modern platforms, including armoured vehicles, naval vessels, and unmanned aerial systems, had repositioned the military to meet evolving security challenges.

He commended the gallantry of troops serving in various theatres, saying their courage continues to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty.

“The liberty, peace, and stability we enjoy are secured daily through the courage of our men and women in uniform, those serving, those who have served, and those who paid the supreme price,” he said.