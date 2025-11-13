Defilement: Enugu Police Explain Why Complainant Was Arraigned

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Enugu State Police Command, on Thursday, stated that the woman who alleged that her husband defiled her two children was arraigned in court because she lied.

Recall that on 25th October 2025, one Mrs Chisom Okonkwo, 29, had reported her husband, Ozioma Okonkwo, at Emene Police Division, alleging that he had defiled their two daughters, aged five and three years, respectively. She also claimed that her husband had threatened to kill her if she disclosed it.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, in a release, clarified that the husband was arrested, but after “a diligent investigation, the allegations were found to be false and misleading”.

According to him, “Investigations revealed that contrary to her claims, the periods in 2024 and 2025 during which Chisom alleged the offences occurred were the same times she had travelled along with all the children to their hometown in Imo State.

“It further showed that in two separate handwritten voluntary statements, their seven-year-old son exonerated his father and disclosed that their mother had coached him and his sisters to falsely accuse their father – a fact supported by video evidence.”

Ndukwe also stated that Mrs Ozioma, the complainant, had attempted to withdraw the case and stop further police investigations upon realising that the truth was emerging and the case would turn against her.

“Having failed to prove her allegations beyond a reasonable doubt, Chisom Okonkwo was found to have defamed her husband and provided false and misleading information to the police,” the release stated.

It added that she was thereafter arraigned before the Magistrate’s Court of Enugu State on a two-count charge of defamation and giving false information. It was gathered that she was granted bail by the court, and the case was adjourned for further hearing.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bitrus Giwa, has commended the detectives of the State Intelligence Department (SID) for their investigation of the case. He reiterated the command’s commitment to fairness, justice, and professionalism in handling all cases. He also warned that any complainant found to have made false or malicious allegations would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.