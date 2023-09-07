Define How Countries Can Move Away From Fossil Fuels, NNPC EVP On Gas & Power, Ahmed Tells Stakeholders

As the world move towards achieving a net zero level of carbon emission by 2050, oil and gas stakeholders have been told to properly define how countries can move away from the use of fossil fuels to a cleaner source of energy

The Executive Vice President of Gas, Power & New Energy, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mohammed Ahmed, said this while speaking at the panel on ‘Maximising Economies of Scale and Affordability Created by Hydrogen Centres and Shared Infrastructure’ at Gastech.

The event holding in Singapore is the world’s largest meeting place for natural gas, Liquified Natural Gas, hydrogen, low-carbon solutions, and climate technologies.

The first day featured a range of insightful contributions from policymakers, Chief Executive Officers, and business leaders on the multiple, interconnected challenges facing the global energy sector.

Delegates discussed the critical role of natural gas, LNG, and hydrogen as key enablers of future energy security and accelerators of the energy transition, in Asia and beyond.

Nigeria, rich in gas has adopted gas as transition fuel to enable it fund its net zero target by 2060.

The country has the 9th largest gas reserves with around 209.5 trillion cubic feet(tcf) of proven gas reserves.

Although, the government has stepped up efforts to attract investments in renewables, but it believes that the country is faced with high energy poverty which can be trimmed using proceeds from oil gas deposits.

Over 90 per cent of the country’s foreign exchange earnings comes from oil and gas sales but the country has proven deposits of lithium and cobalt, a prospective source of revenue for the country as the scrabble for renewables increase.

Speaking at the panel session, Ahmed noted that LNG Train 8 has incorporated hydrogen production into its planning.

He reiterated Nigeria’s unique position as a gas nation and discussed how this will shape the realities of the energy transition going forward.

He said, “LNG Train 8 has factored in the production of hydrogen. We need to redefine how to move away from fossil fuels rather than an abrupt departure.

“Transition requires a lot of funding. Economies are struggling to survive socially and economically. Which should be addressed first between energy transition and social transition?”

Recent happenings in the Russian-Ukraine crises have seen the resurgence for the need for fossil fuels and in some cases adverse use of high-carbon generating energy sources like coal, this also points to the fact that energy transition implementation has to be gradual.”

