Delta Assembly Approves Dual Mode Programme For Colleges of Education

The Delta State House of Assembly has approved the establishment of a dual mode programme in the state’s Colleges of Education, paving the way for students to obtain both the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and a bachelor’s degree simultaneously.

The development marks a major milestone in the advancement of higher education in the state. With the new programme, the need for external affiliations will be eliminated, while access, innovation, and efficiency in teacher education are expected to expand.

Reacting to the approval, the Commissioner for Higher Education, Nyerhovwo Tonukari, expressed deep appreciation to the House of Assembly for what he described as a display of legislative foresight and commitment to educational progress.

Tonukari commended the Chairman of the House Committee on Education, Charles Emetulu, for his leadership in championing the process that led to the bill’s passage, describing the initiative as a “game-changer” for Delta’s education system.

According to him, “This progressive and dynamic initiative will make our Colleges of Education more competitive and attractive, while offering students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a more efficient and affordable manner.”

He added that the approval reflects the state government’s dedication to educational innovation under Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s MORE Agenda, which prioritises education, human capital development, and institutional reform.

“My appreciation goes to the members of the Delta State House of Assembly for their collective effort in making this law a reality. They are true champions of education, and their visionary leadership is shaping the future of our state,” Tonukari stated.

The New Media Office of the Governor described the initiative as one that will further strengthen Delta’s educational infrastructure and position the state as a leader in teacher development across Nigeria.