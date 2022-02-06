Delta Explosion: One Dead, Three Rescued As Search For Six Other Crew Members Continues

The management of Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) in Receivership has disclosed that three crew members have been found alive from the FPSO Trinity Spirit that exploded at the Ukpokiti Terminal, Delta State, in the early hours of Wednesday.

It was learnt that 10 crew members were onboard the vessel at the time of the explosion.

In a statement on Sunday, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ikemefuna Okafor, revealed that one dead body was discovered in the vicinity of the FPSO.

However, he disclosed that the identity of the corpse is yet to be ascertained.

According to the statement, “We can confirm that three (3) crew members have been found alive in the community and our priority is to ensure that they receive the appropriate medical attention they need.

“As earlier confirmed, the fire burnt out completely as of Thursday afternoon, 3rd Feb. 2022, thus enabling closer inspection of the vessel. A Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) with the relevant authorities, stakeholders and expert organisations took place on Saturday, 5th February 2022.

“The focus of our joint efforts is to prioritise investigations towards establishing the whereabouts, safety, and security of the 7 crew members still missing, clean up and limit damage to the environment, and establish the cause of the explosion.

“We appreciate the assistance provided by the Clean Nigeria Associates, the Chevron team, NOSDRA, NUPRC, SPDC, NIMASA and people in the community, particularly the fishermen, who have been of immense assistance since the incident occurred.”

The company also urged members of the public to keep away from the area while its Crisis Management Team monitored investigations.