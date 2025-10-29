Delta Police Arrest 2 Suspected Cultists

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Police Command in Delta has apprehended two suspected cultists at Aviara Community in the Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman for the command, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Warri.

Edafe said that the suspects were arrested on Sunday by the police operatives attached to the Oleh Division in Isoko South.

He explained that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the Division, CSP Keme Osuluku, received credible information from a resident about the activities of the hoodlums.

According to him, the resident briefed the DPO on a video that depicted suspected Eiye cult activities.

Advertisement

He said that the DPO was further informed that the video was posted on a WhatsApp group known as “Real Men”.

“Upon receipt of the report, CSP Osuluku detailed his operatives to carry out a discreet investigation on the information.

“Acting on preliminary findings, the operatives arrested the suspect linked to the posthood.

“A follow-up investigation led to the arrest of another suspect who is alleged to be a leader of the Eiye confraternity in Aviara Community,” he said.

Edafe said that one locally made double-barrel gun, one locally made single-barrel gun, and six live cartridges were recovered from the residence of the suspected cult leader.

Advertisement

He said that the suspects and exhibits were in police custody, adding that efforts were in top gear to arrest other members of the cult group.