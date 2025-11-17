Delta Police Assure Residents Of Tight Security Ahead Of Festive Season

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Delta State Police Command has assured residents and visitors of intensified security measures ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The state government, in a Facebook post on Monday, noted the Command’s commitment to sustaining peace across the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, in the statement, said the Command has strengthened deployments across all divisions and strategic locations to ensure a safe festive season.

He noted that while some operational strategies cannot be publicly disclosed for security reasons, the increased presence of police personnel has already contributed to the relative peace Delta State has enjoyed throughout 2025.

CP Abaniwonda commended residents for their cooperation and the peaceful atmosphere maintained across communities this year.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and proactive in reporting unusual activities.

“If you see something, say something,” he emphasised, calling for continued harmony and community-based support for policing efforts.

The Commissioner also acknowledged the strong backing of the Delta State Government under Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, noting that security remains a core pillar of the administration’s MORE Agenda.

He said the synergy between the government and security agencies has created an enabling environment that supports development and business growth in the state.

While wishing residents, business owners, and visitors a Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2026 in advance, CP Abaniwonda reaffirmed the Command’s readiness to protect lives and property throughout the festive period.