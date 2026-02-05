Delta Police Free Four Abducted Victims In Swift Operations

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The operatives of the Delta State Police Command have successfully rescued four kidnapped victims from their abductors’ den inside the Ewu forests in the Ughelli South Local Government Area.

Two expended 7.5mm ammunition rounds were also recovered from the kidnappers’ hideouts, while intensive bush combing and manhunt operations are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

This was contained in a statement signed and released by the police public relations officer for Delta State Command, SP Bright Edafe, copies of which were made available to journalists in Warri on Thursday.

The police statement noted that on February 2, 2026, at about 2130 hours, five armed men suspected to be kidnappers blocked the Ewu–Ajekuta Road and forcefully abducted four occupants of a Toyota Sienna vehicle.

Following the receipt of a distress report, the Divisional Police Officer, Otu-Jeremi, immediately mobilised his operatives and swung into action.

“In collaboration with sister security agencies and vigilant members of the Ewu community, the operatives pursued the suspects. The sustained and coordinated effort resulted in the successful rescue of all four victims.

“The rescued persons were promptly taken to a hospital for medical attention. Two expended 7.5mm ammunition rounds were recovered from the scene, while intensive bush combing and manhunt operations are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects,” the statement read.

In a separate operation on February 3, 2026, at about 2000 hours, acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Ibusa Division raided a suspected cult gathering at Anioma Garden, Ugboli Quarters, Ibusa.

During the operation, one suspect, Michael Ayauze, was arrested.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a member of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity. A search conducted on the suspect led to the recovery of one English Beretta pistol, one live round of ammunition, and assorted charms. Other suspects fled the scene upon sighting the police, and efforts are being intensified to track and arrest them,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Aina Adesola, reiterated his resolve to deal decisively with kidnapping, cultism, and all forms of violent crime.

The CP, while reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the command to protecting lives and property and maintaining law and order across the state, urged members of the public to “remain calm, vigilant, and continue to support the police by providing credible information through established channels.”