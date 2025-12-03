Delta Police Mark 70 Years Of Women In Service With 5km Walk Against GBV

The Delta State Police Command on Tuesday joined nationwide activities marking 70 years of women serving in the Nigeria Police Force with a symbolic 5km walkathon in Asaba aimed at raising awareness on Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

The event, held on 2nd December 2025, was coordinated by senior female officers and brought together women personnel from various divisions, male allies, partner organisations, and members of the public.

Participants marched in solidarity with survivors of gender-based abuses and in honour of the contributions of women to policing since 1955.

Speaking during the commemoration, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to gender-responsive policing and strengthened support systems for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, trafficking and related offences.

He praised female officers for their “dedication, discipline, and consistent contributions to crime prevention, investigations, community engagement and victim support”, describing the 70-year milestone as a testament to the resilience and professionalism of women who have shaped the Nigeria Police Force.

The Command emphasised that tackling GBV remains one of its top priorities and urged residents to report incidents promptly and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

Residents were also reminded of the Command’s emergency hotline: 08036684974.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, noted that the Command remains committed to safeguarding vulnerable groups and deepening collaboration with stakeholders to eradicate all forms of violence across Delta State.