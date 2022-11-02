Delta Police PRO Calms Angry Lagos Counterpart After Telling Complainant ‘Don’t Be Unfortunate’

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos Police Command spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, lost his cool on Wednesday after a complainant accused him of giving preferential treatment to “high profile” complainants while allegedly ignoring those that attract less attention from the general public.

His Delta State counterpart, DSP Bright Edafe, who noticed Hundeyin’s anger, was quick to offer his advice before it went too far.

The complainant, one Umar Ilyasu, had accused Hundeyin of ‘chasing clout’ after the police PRO tweeted a condolence message to singer Davido and his fiancée Chioma over the death of their 3-year-old son.

Hundeyin’s command was reported to have arrested and detained all eight domestic aides of the singer to explain the circumstances that led to the drowning of Ifeanyi Adeleke at his father’s swimming pool while his parents were away from home.

Amid the condolence messages pouring in for the Adelekes, the Lagos Police PRO hopped on Twitter to pray for the music star and his girlfriend, adding “It can be tough having to confirm certain incidents.”

Riled by the tweet, Ilyasu commented “You and clout…5 and 6. Many people here sent you DM (direct message) of how police victimised and extorted them, you no reply. It’s only high-profile incident(s) you usually notice.”

To back his claim, Ilyasu shared a screenshot of a direct message he sent to Hundeyin on September 21, 2022, complaining that a policeman had slapped him for refusing the officer from searching his phone. He claimed that the Lagos police spokesman ignored the message.

I never said he isnt. check the date i reported this. no reply, no action taken. if na influential pesn wont he do something? pic.twitter.com/ENMpl7ysRp — Ilyasu (@UmarrIlyasu) November 1, 2022

But while responding to the allegation, an obviously angry Hundeyin told the Twitter user “don’t be unfortunate”, which is the English translation of an abusive phrase in Yoruba language.

He explained that he tries as much to attend to the deluge of complaints filed by Nigerians from different parts of the country.

“Don’t be unfortunate Ilyasu. I attended to many cases today. Many confirmed to me that they reached DPOs using my pinned tweet and got resolutions. Our complaint lines too helped people today. Besides, my DM is temporarily closed. Once again, don’t be unfortunate,” he wrote.

But Hundeyin’s Delta State counterpart, DSP Bright Edafe, attempted to calm him down, tweeting “oga abeg no vex” in the comment section.

In 2021, Edafe similarly railed at THE WHISTLER reporter, describing him as a ‘wahala’ journalist over an exclusive story about plans by the Nigeria Police to withdraw escorts for governors and VIPs in the South East region over incessant attacks on policemen.