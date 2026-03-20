Delta Police Probe Mass Assault On Women During Local Festival

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A viral video on Friday has sparked outrage after showing scenes of alleged sexual assault involving several women during a local festival in Ozoro, Delta State.

The disturbing footage, which circulated widely on social media, captured groups of young men reportedly attacking women seen in public, forcefully tearing their clothes and subjecting them to various forms of molestation.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Thursday, March 19, during an annual festival in the community, where women are allegedly expected to remain indoors.

It was claimed that any woman found outside during the event becomes a target for harassment by participants.

Some accounts further alleged that beyond molestation, certain victims may have been raped, although these claims are yet to be officially confirmed.

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Reacting to the development, the spokesperson for the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, described the incident as “alarming, disgusting and embarrassing.”

He disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Aina Adesola, had ordered a full investigation into the matter.

He wrote, “This is alarming, disgusting and embarrassing. The CP has ordered an investigation into the incident.

“The command condemns this in totality, no custom or tradition is superior to the rights of citizens.

“The Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Aina Adesola urges Deltans to remain calm while assuring that those responsible for this barbaric act will be arrested and brought to justice.

The command also calls for witnesses who can provide with useful information that can aid the ongoing investigation.”