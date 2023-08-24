DELTA: Troops Destroy Refineries, 14 Reservoirs Holding 290,000 Liters Of Stolen Crude Oil, Diesel

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Troops of the Nigerian Army, on Thursday, destroyed eight illegal oil refineries and 14 reservoirs containing an estimated 200,000 liters of stolen crude oil and 90,000 liters of diesel in the Ogbokoko and Atu areas of Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Acting on intelligence, the troops stormed the area and found the refineries and reservoirs operating in full swing.

The oil thieves fled the scene upon sighting the troops, the Director, of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen, Onyema Nwachukwu, revealed this via the Army’s handle on X, formerly Twitter.

“The Illegal refining site was destroyed in-situ in line with extant guidelines of Operation Delta Safe. Investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing criminals.

“Members of the public are please implored to report any suspected act of sabotage or criminality to security agencies to enhance ongoing operations to curb economic sabotage in the country,” the military disclosed.