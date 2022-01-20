Demand For Cleaner Energy Requires Sustained Innovation, Fresh Ideas—Wunti

The Group General Manager of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services, Bala Wunti, has said that the global transition to cleaner energy will succeed with consistent innovation and introduction of fresh ideas.

The NAPIMS GGM said this in his contribution to the World Petroleum Council Young Professional Magazine.

Wunti said, “The pursuit for clean energy is guided by an increasing threat to global climate, arising reliance on conventional energy resources to meet the growing energy demands of modern society.

“The world has witnessed how climate change is unfolding and it will require all disciplines to find the right innovation and technology needed to reduce our carbon footprint.”

Nigeria’s carbon emission is estimated at 126.9 million tonnes in 2020.

The rate of carbon emission has been on the increase from 88.19 per cent in 2016 to 92.02 per cent in 2019 of global emission, according to the International Energy Association.

In 1990, Nigeria’s carbon footprint was 28.02MT, but has risen by over 352.8 per cent in 21 years.

But the call for cleaner energy is forcing Nigeria to cut emission and focus on cleaner energy.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd has already deployed mechanisms for a gas evolution in the country.

The Federal Government in 2020 had said that gas is the country’s transition fuel.

In February 2021, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, had said Nigeria plans to reduce carbon emission by 20 per cent unconditionally and 45 per cent with international support by 2030.

The aim is to limit the damaging effect of climate change.

Wunti holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the same University and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, (ABU) Zaria.

“If I were to go back in time and start a new career path, I would choose engineering and focus on Machine Learning and Robotic Process Automation to develop the technology that will deliver clean and affordable energy,” said the NAPIMS GGM.

He added, “This is because the demand for cleaner energy requires sustained innovations and fresh ideas.

“Today, new sets of opportunities such as big data, high-speed internet and digital technology are shaping energy transition efforts. Specializing in the engineering field would enable me to be more innovative and be part of mitigating climate change.”